Idaho Falls
(KIFI/KIDK) With rising water levels in the Upper Snake River Plain and Teton Valley, the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a warning and a watch.
A Flood Watch has been issued for the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River in Madison and Jefferson counties.
- Flood watch for The Henrys Fork near Rexburg
- from Monday evening to late Wednesday night.
- At 9:15 AM Friday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Minor Flooding is possible.
- Flood Stage is 9.5 feet.
- Forecast…Flood Stage may be reached by Monday before midnight.
A Flood Warning and Flood Watch have both been issued for portions of the Teton River.
- Flood Warning for The Teton River near Driggs.
- from late Saturday night to Monday afternoon…Or until the Warning
is cancelled.
- At 9:30 AM Friday the stage was 3.7 feet.
- Flood Stage is 4.2 feet.
- Minor Flooding is forecast.
- Forecast…Rise above Flood Stage by Sunday morning and continue to
rise to near 4.4 feet by Sunday evening. The river will fall below
Flood Stage Monday morning.
- Impact…At 4.2 feet…or 1730 cfs…Lowland flooding occurs along
the river in the Teton River bottoms from Bates Bridge Sportsman`s
access down-river to Idaho Highway 33 and further down-river to
1000 North. Some river access boat ramps will be under water.
Water may cover a portion of 600 South or North Cedron Road.
- Flood watch for The Teton River near St. Anthony
- from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon.
- At 9:15 AM Friday the stage was 5.3 feet.
- Minor Flooding is possible.
- Flood Stage is 6.0 feet.
- Forecast…Flood Stage may be reached by Sunday afternoon.
