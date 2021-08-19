KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello and Chubbuck street crews, businesses and homeowners were kept busy Thursday trying to deal with flash flooding in several areas throughout the region.

Chubbuck street crews had to pump water out of the underpass on Hawthorne road and were attempting to warn drivers of the dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service reported an inch or more of rain fell in about a 6 hour period causing flooding, with another half-inch or more possible over the next few hours.

Streets were flooded in low-lying areas with street crews using pumps to try and stay ahead of the rain.

Tony Williams the Yard Manager of Franklin Building Supply said the rain came so quick and drained down onto their property flooding the parking lot and getting very near to flooding the business before they were able to pump it out. “We have to pump all the water out to be proactive in making sure doesn’t flood. We have had it in the past where it has got into our door shop and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.”

Several streets were flooded as well as many parking lots. Police want to remind everyone to not drive through standing or pooling water and to make sure your storm drains are cleared out so the water is able to get through.

