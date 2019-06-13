Florida Chick-fil-A franchise owner arrested for child molestation: cops

A Florida Chick-fil-A franchise owner was arrested Wednesday on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 15-year-old, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Heather Matuszek, 32, was the alleged victim’s youth leader at Clearwater Community Church in Pinellas County in 2014 and 2015 when the incidents allegedly took place, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

The alleged victim, who is now 19, told deputies Matuszek touched her inappropriately two times, the report said. She reported the allegations last March.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office says they believe there could be more victims. The alleged victim also said there were more inappropriate incidents with Matuszek outside of the county.

Matuszek posted her $40,000 bail Wednesday night, according to The Times.