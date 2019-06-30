Florida deputies nab 'hamburglar' who cooked himself a burger in Wendy's break-in

An arrest was announced in the case of a “hamburglar” who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself a burger in one and then stole money.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Benson was arrested Saturday after he was caught on video inside a Wendy’s and another restaurant in Jensen Beach, Fla., after hours.

Benson, 34, was accused of gaining access after smashing a window with a brick.

“Once in, he casually worked his way around the establishments and selected the items he was going to steal,” the sheriff’s office said. “In one case, he fired up the grill and cooked himself a hamburger before stealing the safe.”

Deputies said that after posting photos of the suspect on Facebook Friday they got multiple tips “about who the suspected ‘hamburglar’ might be.”

The photos showed a man in a baseball cap worn backwards with a tattoo on his left arm.