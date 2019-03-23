Florida detectives investigate massage parlor murder, seek person of interest

South Florida detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead this week at the strip mall massage parlor where she worked called the Bing Bing Spa.

Broward County detectives say 45-year-old Daying Li was working Thursday when she was killed in Oakland Park. A co-worker found her body.

On Friday, detectives released images of a man they said was a person of interest in the case. The man was seen at the spa in a dashiki.

“We have images of a man we believe was either a prior customer, possibly the last person who saw her alive,” Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, according to NBC 6 Miami.

Detectives haven’t said how Li was killed or why.

Those who knew the victim described her as friendly, Fox 7 Miami reports.

“She did not deserve what she got,” one of those acquaintances, McKinley Mayfield, told the station. “She was always nice and would speak. I know her as a very kind person. She always spoke in this area.”