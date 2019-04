Florida fisherman dies after attempting to retrieve fishing pole: report

A Florida fisherman who was pulled from the water on Saturday after attempting to retrieve his fishing pole in West Palm Beach has died, a report said.

The unnamed fisherman was caught in an undertow after jumping into the water near Summa Beach, WPFB 25 News reported. He was pulled to safety within 10 minutes and rushed to a nearby hospital, the report said, citing fire officials.