Florida Keys without power after sailboat hits power line, officials say

Thousands of people in the Florida Keys were apparently without power on Tuesday after a sailboat knocked down a power line.

Keys Energy Services said that all of its customers were without power around 5 p.m. ET. The company, according to its website, has more than 28,000 customers.

The company said in a Facebook post that a sailboat struck a power line roughly 12 miles south of Tavernier, which is on Key Largo, the Keys’ largest island.

Employees were working to “clear the sailboat from the lines” in order to restore power, and is using local generation as a source of power.

The company states online that they import “nearly all of its power supply and uses local generation for emergency back-up only.” The company “relies on power from the mainland because it is far less expensive than local generation.”

Keys Energy Services said it was unclear when power would be restored.