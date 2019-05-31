Florida man accidentally shoots and kills woman during sex act: police

A Florida man is facing manslaughter charges, accused of accidentally and fatally shooting a woman during a sex act on Sunday, authorities said.

Andrew Shinault, 23, shot a woman in her 20s in the upper body with his registered handgun about 12:30 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The shooting occurred at Shinault’s home in the Tampa suburb of Valrico. The woman — whose identity was not revealed — was taken to a hospital where she later died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon on Friday. He was being held in the Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond.