James Simpson, 48, was arrested after police said they discovered meth mixed in with his potato wedges. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida man’s order was up after deputies discovered a bag of meth inside a styrofoam container of “hot, fresh potato wedges,” authorities said.

James Simpson, 48, was arrested Saturday afternoon after police conducted a traffic stop, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said Simpson was wanted on an active drug warrant for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County.

A deputy searching the vehicle found six grams of methamphetamines inside a container mixed in with potato wedges, the sheriff’s office said.

Simpson was arrested and faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.