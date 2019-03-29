Florida man arrested after putting a ‘spy camera’ in family friend’s home: authorities

A Florida man who conceded to installing a “spy camera” in his family friend’s home to watch their activity was arrested and charged, authorities said Wednesday.

The camera, which was “plugged into a wall outlet” in the home, was discovered by the woman earlier this month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After discussing the find with her cable and Internet provider, she learned that the device was connected to her WiFi “without her consent or knowledge,” the department said.

FLORIDA MAN, 32, FAKES ROBBERY TO GET OUT OF GOING TO WORK: POLICE

Authorities spoke to her family friend, Terry Sumner, 55, who “admitted to placing the spy camera in the victim’s home and to having the camera there for approximately one year,” according to the news release.

He told law enforcement that he would use a phone app to view and record what happened in the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement ultimately discovered “hundreds of videos” taken of the home’s interior, as well as child pornography, after they acquired a search warrant for his phone, authorities said.

“The victims in the photos were under the age of 11 and they were known to Sumner,” the news release said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities used a search warrant at his residence Tuesday “and numerous items of evidence were recovered,” according to the sheriff’s department.

He was taken into custody and charged with one count each of interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, lewd and lascivious molestation force or enticing, lewd and lascivious exhibition and capital sexual battery, authorities said. He was also charged with 24 counts each of possession of child pornography and manufacturing child pornography.