Florida man blames demons after beating pregnant girlfriend for playing Xbox, police say

A Florida man claimed demons took over his body before he attacked his pregnant girlfriend for turning on an Xbox video game console before bedtime, authorities said.

Matthew Joseph Douglas, 26, was arrested Saturday night at his home in Hudson, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

FUGITIVE FLORIDA MAN ON BIKE HOPED ‘HIDEOUS’ BLONDE WIG DISGUISE WOULD HELP HIM EVADE DEPUTIES, POLICE SAY

Douglas told deputies he was blacked out during the beating because demons had taken control of his body, WFLA-TV reported, citing an arrest report. He claimed he couldn’t remember the incident.

The girlfriend, who is 18 weeks pregnant, claimed she was playing Xbox when Douglas told her to go to sleep and turned off the video game console, according to the report. The victim claimed that when she turned it back on Douglas choked her until she couldn’t breathe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies stated in the report that they found “bruising and scratches” around the girlfriend’s neck “consistent with being choked,” FOX13 Tampa reported.

Douglas was held at the Land O’Lakes Detention Facility and charged with domestic aggravated battery on a pregnant female, police said. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with battery of a person 65 years or older.