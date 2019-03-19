A Florida man was killed over the weekend after the car he was working on fell on top of him, investigators said.

Amer Izzo Yasin, 38, was found by his roommate on Sunday afternoon outside their home in Big Pine Key, Monroe County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email.

The roommate told deputies he had left home around 10 a.m. Sunday and returned after 5 p.m.

He found Yasin under a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that was being lifted by hydraulic jacks. Deputies said one of the jacks apparently fell, causing the car to crush Yasin.

Linhardt said the roommate tried to pull Yasin out from under the car, then called 911.

No foul play was suspected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.