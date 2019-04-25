Florida man named Miracle saves woman who plunged into creek: ‘God’s work’

“Miracles do happen here.”

That’s the slogan for Chris Miracle’s family business in Baker County, Fla. Now he’s being credited with saving a woman’s life early Wednesday morning.

The Miracle Towing and Recovery worker told Fox News it was just like any other night when he was driving on a call and passed a Manntown church and noticed flashing lights.

“I’ve driven by it a thousand times, but something didn’t feel right so I turned around,” Miracle said.

Then he followed the lights into the woods.

There, the 26-year-old Christian found a 77-year-old woman trapped in her vehicle that had plunged headfirst into the bank of a creek. The driver had reportedly veered off the road after an apparent mishap with her medication, according to News 4 Jax. Without a cell phone and unable to open the door, she turned on her hazard lights, played gospel music, and prayed that the Lord would send someone.

Her answer to her prayer came in the form of Miracle, who also happens to be a volunteer firefighter. He knew what to do and immediately called for help. He called it: “God’s work.”

“There’s definitely a higher power that made me be on the road at that time to be where I was,” Miracle said, adding that his work is 24/7 so he never knows when he’ll be on call.

Miracle, who is engaged and the father of a 2-year-old daughter, spoke to the woman briefly on Wednesday when she picked up her car.

Miracle’s family towing company towed her vehicle for free.

“She’d already gone through enough. We didn’t want to charge her anything,” Miracle said, “And she was grateful. She knew the Lord would send somebody her way. So, it was meant to be.”

He added: “I just want people to stop and help. Always be willing to stop and help somebody.”