Florida man obsessed with Bulgarian camgirl before allegedly killing his family, records show

A Florida man accused of killing his family after stealing $200,000 to fund a depraved online relationship with a Bulgarian camgirl sent her sex toys and clothing that she wore in raunchy snaps and videos she sent back to him, new records show.

The files — released Wednesday by the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office and obtained by The New York Post — contain dozens of pornographic images and videos from a flash drive seized by authorities investigating the relationship between Grant Amato, 29, and camgirl Silviya Ventsislavova, before Amato’s parents and brother were found dead in their Chuluota home on Jan 25.

In one image, a manicured hand holds a sex toy, while another shows Ventsislavova wearing a G-string with her rump turned to the lens. The trove of data also contained text messages between the pair, as well as a hand-written note that “Silvie” sent Amato in December, records show.

“Smile, my light!” read the note, which was punctuated with a kiss in red lipstick. “You make me happy!”

In one text exchange, Amato asked Ventsislavova how her “crazy” body functioned on such little sleep.

Two minutes later, she asked how Amato felt being back home before sending a link featuring her at MyFreeCams.com, the records reveal.

“With this link … it feels even better now,” Amato replied. “I can’t wait to f–-ing watch you be super innocent in those tempting panties.”

Amato then added: “But I’m so happy to be back. It just feels right.”

Ventsislavova then told Amato “you can watch it” before adding a shrugging emoji.

