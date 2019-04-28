Florida man on meth attacks mattress looking for girlfriend’s lover ‘hiding inside,’ police say

A Florida man in an apparent drug-induced state stabbed a mattress with a bedpost and tore it apart with his bare hands as he searched for another man he believed was his girlfriend’s lover “hiding inside,” authorities said Friday.

Felipe Oquendo, 37, had smoked methamphetamine before accusing his girlfriend of cheating on him and holding her against her will inside a bedroom, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The unidentified girlfriend managed to escape the locked room and call deputies while the “erratic” Oquendo was “fighting the man in the mattress,” police said.

When deputies arrived, Oquendo claimed to have been holding the “man” down, but then “he slipped out and left,” police said. He also claimed that he never forced his girlfriend to stay, asking for her help to figure out why he felt the mattress moving, the Pensacola News Journal reported, citing an arrest report.

Oquendo later allegedly admitted to smoking meth before the incident. Police recovered a glass pipe in his possession, the News Journal reported.

Oquendo was charged with domestic violence-related false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.