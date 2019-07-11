Florida man posted sex tape of ex-girlfriend on Snapchat ‘out of spite’: police

A Florida man was busted this week for posting a sex tape of his ex-girlfriend on Snapchat — because he believed the woman hadn’t been caring for his dogs while he was out of town, according to a new report.

Jonathon Stokes, 26, of Deltona, allegedly posted the sexual videos following an angry series of posts on his account accusing his former flame of neglecting her promise to tend to his pups, the ex-girlfriend told police in a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The alleged victim told investigators that Stokes did have her consent to record the sex tape, but she never gave permission to share it online, according to the report.

Once investigators were able to clearly identify the couple in the video, they confronted Stokes at his home, the report said.

Stokes insisted he hadn’t posted any sexual videos, and only admitted to ranting about his ex, according to the report.

Authorities then told him they saw the videos on another phone — prompting him to confess that he deleted the clips at the suggestion of a friend, the police document said.

Then he allegedly acknowledged posting them “out of spite.”

FACEBOOK BATTLES REVENGE PORN WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Stokes was arrested Monday and charged with first offense sexual cyberharassment, for which he could face up to one year in county jail, the paper reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail the same day on $1,500 bail, according to the report. The paper could not reach him for comment.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.