Florida man squirts urine at woman walking dog, says he’d ‘do it again,’ police say

A Florida man was arrested Saturday after allegedly using a squirt gun to shoot his urine at a woman walking her dog past his home in Gulfport, which is outside Tampa.

Seventy-one-year-old Joel William Benjamin was taken into custody and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for squirting a woman “several times” with a water gun that contained his own urine at around 9:30 p.m., the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Police said Benjamin allegedly admitted to shooting his bodily fluids at the woman and told officers he’d “do it again” when asked, WFLA reported. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s arrest report, which was posted online by The Smoking Gun, stated the incident “did not cause bodily harm” to the victim.

Benjamin was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $500 bail, posted bond and was released.