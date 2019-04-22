Florida person in Easter bunny costume captured brawling on video

The Easter bunny was hoppin’ mad Sunday night and ended up in a three-person brawl in Florida.

A video posted on Instagram showed a person dressed as a white bunny running toward two people, who were already wrestling each other on the sidewalk in downtown Orlando, and joining the fight. The costumed character appeared to begin throwing punches after initially trying to pull the two men apart.

The fight continues for several more seconds as the Easter rabbit delivers vicious body blows (instead of the usual chocolate-filled baskets) and bystanders watch and shout. A police officer eventually jumps in and breaks up the beatdown.

The promoter who posted the video told FOX35 Orlando the melee began when a man bumped into a woman. It’s unclear why the Easter bunny jumped in or who was underneath the costume.

“As you can see, the Easter rabbit been taking boxing classes,” said the promoter, who goes by workfth on Instagram.

The promoter posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “HAPPY EASTER. ONLY IN #ORLANDO.”

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident.