Florida teen arrested after video shows him wrestling fake alligator in mall

A high school student was arrested Monday after he was filmed fighting a fake alligator in a Florida mall.

A teenager — identified by police as Gianny Sosa-Hernandez — can be seen in the video, released by the Miami Dade Police Department, taking off his shirt and jumping over a barrier into the mall display before “attacking” the fake reptile.

The incident occurred on March 30 in the courtyard of the Falls Shopping Center in Miami Dade County, according to WPLG. The alligator cost $3,690 and was damaged in the alleged attack, reported CBS4 Miami, which posted a video of the scene Twitter.

In the video, Sosa-Hernandez is captured throwing the alligator into a nearby display pond and attempting a wrestling move that police called an R.K.O. Sosa-Hernandez is then seen turning the gator on its back and pinning it.

An R.K.O. is a move coined after WWE pro-wrestler Randy Orton that involves a person jumping into the air, grabbing the back of an opponent’s head and slamming their face into the mat as they fall back down.

The teen was reportedly charged with criminal mischief for the incident and was being held on $5,000 bond at a correctional facility in Miami-Dade County Monday.

According to ABC News, Sosa-Hernandez was identified by a witness who saw the video. After he was arrested Monday, the teenager allegedly confessed and apologized to police.

In a separate incident last week, Sosa-Hernandez was arrested after allegedly attempting to perform the same wrestling move on his principal Humberto Miret at Miami Southridge Senior High School.

In that case, Sosa-Hernandez faces charges of battery on a school official and interference with an educational institution. He was reportedly released without bond, according to WPLG.