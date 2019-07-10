Police in Florida say a 16-year-old girl was killed outside a Miami restaurant over the weekend after she was hit by a stray bullet.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted a flyer on Monday asking for the public’s help in their search for the person responsible for killing Ana Alvarez-Hernandez.

Investigators say Alvarez-Hernandez was shot at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant near Miami International Airport.

The restaurant, which was closed at the time of the shooting, is known to be a popular hangout spot, WSVN reported.

Alvarez-Hernandez was hit by the bullet after a fight broke out between two groups of men in the parking lot. One of the men grabbed a gun from a vehicle and started shooting, the television station reported.

Alvarez-Hernandez was among those who ran to seek cover from the gunfire when she was hit.

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez (The Miami-Dade Police Department)

Officers were not immediately notified about the shooting, the station reported, adding that police were contacted only after Alvarez-Hernandez’s friend took her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“It is infuriating and tragic that a young woman with so much promise could lose her life in such a senseless way; victim of an indiscriminate bullet that should never have been fired,”  Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, tweeted in response to the news. “My deepest condolences to Ana’s family during this unbearable time.”