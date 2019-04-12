Florida woman, 20, caring for 5 siblings after parents' death, gets gift of a new car

A story that captured the hearts of many back in December has gone viral again after a Florida community raised money to buy a new car for 20-year-old Samantha Rodriguez, who became the caretaker for her five younger siblings after the tragic deaths of both parents.

Samantha and her five siblings, ages 6 to 15, lost both parents to cancer over the last few years. When the Orange County Sheriff’s Office heard that Samantha became the caretaker for her younger siblings, they wanted to ensure that the family had a special Christmas.

Officers with the OCSO Aviation Unit invited the Rodriguez children to the station, where they thought they were receiving a tour of the facility, but when they arrived they were met with a room full of gifts.

The initial story touched the community so much so that over the months that followed, several donors reached out to the sheriff’s office with a way to help the family.

On April 4, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office presented Samantha with a new 2018 Nissan Versa sedan.

“You don’t know how much this means to us and it’s such a big help, really,” she said with total shock. “Doing everything on my own is very hard but I’m so glad to have people like you guys in my life.”

A video posted to the OCSO Facebook page showed the moment Samantha surprised her siblings with generous gift.

“This is our car guys!” she said her brother and sisters were heard shouting with excitement.

“This is ours?” one of the Rodriguez children can be heard saying.

“We love you guys!”