Florida woman pulls alligator from her pants during traffic stop

A Florida woman pulled an alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop on Monday — a strange move that might just rank on the state’s list of odd reported crimes.

Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, was in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. in Punta Gorda when she was pulled over, the Miami Herald reported, citing an incident report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said that the woman was asked if she had anything else in the vehicle, and then “proceeded to pull an alligator out of her yoga pants (about one foot in length) and placed it into the bed of the truck.”

Machan-Le Quire, along with 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons, claimed they were trying to collect wildlife from underneath an overpass. Investigators said the woman also had 41 small turtles inside of a backpack.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was called to take over, the sheriff’s office said.

The state is often known for reports of weird crimes. Just last week, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office caught a fugitive man who thought he could evade capture by wearing a “hideous” blonde wig.