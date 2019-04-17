Florida woman whacks half-naked attacker with baseball bat: ‘He better be glad I didn't have a gun’

A baseball bat-wielding Florida woman slugged a man after he attempted to break into her parked vehicle and then charged at her Sunday.

Clarese Gainey, 65, of Gainesville, told WGFL she heard a noise coming from outside her home and peeked out the window. That was when she says she saw a large man — dressed only in his boxers — attempting to get into her car.

“I grab my bat, I brace myself, and I ease the door open,” Gainey told WGFL.

At that moment, the man — identified by police as 37-year-old Antonio Mosely — charged at her, authorities said, according to WGFL.

“I took that bat and hit him upside the head, like, ‘pi-yah!’ He said, ‘Ow!'” Gainey recalled.

The man reportedly fled to a nearby mobile home park but left behind a sock, shirt and pants.

“He was in his drawers,” she recalled.

A K-9 unit was able to track Mosely to a mobile home where officials said he was found with a pair of pants on. WGFL reported cocaine was found his pocket, and he was brought to Gainey for identification.

“I said, ‘That’s him right there,’” Gainey said.

Officers said they also noticed a large bump on the suspect’s head.

Mosley was charged with “attempted burglary to both an occupied and unoccupied conveyance and possession of a controlled substance,” the media outlet reported.

Gainey had a warning for the suspect, saying he “better be glad I didn’t have a gun.”

“Because I would have shot him,” she said.

Then, pointing at her baseball bat, she added: “But this is my gun right here. Because I would have gone ‘pi-yow!'”