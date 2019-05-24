Florida woman's brutal cold-case murder heats up, cops make arrest

A Tennessee man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the brutal 1986 murder of 38-year-old Eveline Aguilar, officials said.

Danny Lynn Emitt, 50, is accused of murdering Aguilar on July 14, 1986. Her body was found in a Winter Park, Florida, apartment with multiple stab wounds on her upper body and hands, police said. Officials also concluded she may have been sexually assaulted.

A warrant was issued for Emitt’s arrest after samples from the 33-year-old murder case were entered into a national database and Emitt was revealed to be a match, according to Knox News. Emitt was in the database because he had submitted DNA for an unrelated case in 2005, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“There is no perfect ending, but this is as good as we can get – holding the person that’s responsible accountable for their actions,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said at a news conference Thursday, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Lemma said at least 50 people had been interviewed in the case before Emitt’s arrest.

Emitt had been arrested more than 30 times in connection with burglaries, possession of firearms and possession of knives, according to Lemma. Knox News reported he’d also been convicted of driving under the influence and driving without a license.

In the Aguilar case, Emitt was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and burglary. Knox News reported Emitt was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Tennessee, where he awaits extradition to Florida.