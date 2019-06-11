Fluids from dead body leads to closure of Connecticut restaurant: report

Fluids leaking from a decomposing body upstairs last month forced health officials to close a Connecticut restaurant, according to a Monday report.

Authorities were called to a Thai restaurant in Windsor on May 29 regarding a foul odor and a reddish-brown liquid dripping from the ceiling of the restaurant, WFSB-TV reported. Windsor is about 10 miles north of Hartford.

Police said they entered an apartment above the restaurant through a window and found the tenant’s body in bed.

CALIFORNIA MAN, 62, CONVICTED IN BRUTAL MURDERS OF FAMILY OF 4 FOUND IN DESERT

Evidence indicated he had been dead for several days. Police said no foul play is suspected. The man’s name was not released.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The health department said the restaurant remains closed amid ongoing investigations. No additional details were given.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.