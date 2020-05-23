Food

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Shilo Inn picked up a new guest as the Flying Goose Grill and Lounge checked in.

The Grill and Lounge was open for two weeks in March before having to shut down due to the Pandemic.

On Friday night, they held their grand re-opening and their manager said she cleaned for nine hours to be prepared for guests to come through the doors.

“We want it to be nice and relaxed, where you can have an older couple as you see out there on the dance floor to do the waltz,” Manager, Kimmi McGinnis said. “We also want to bring in younger people that want to play pool, want to sing karaoke, and dance. So, just a little bit different. This offers a little bit more than just your average bar and grill or restaurant.”

The Grill and Lounge said they had to use their reserve funds, but they are counting on their location by the river to help them get their business going again.