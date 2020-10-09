IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket has reversed course on their decision to remove a letter from President Trump contained in certain boxes of food.

Copies of the letter were included in 2000 boxes obtained by the Food Basket through the Farmers to Families Corona Virus Assistance Program. The Food Basket says their initial decision to remove the letter was made in an attempt to “remove any political acknowledgement to maintain our non-political presence.”

The Food Basket maintains they have no political ties, but the act of removing the letter was seen by many as a political gesture. For this reason, the letters will remain intact in the future.

The letter includes facts and figures regarding the Farmers to Families programs, as well as a list of safe health practices amidst the pandemic. The full text of the letter is included below:

“Dear Family,

As President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities. As part of our response to the coronavirus, I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to families in need throughout America. We are partnering with local organizations, farms, and ranches to ensure that you receive locally-sourced fresh fruits and vegetables as well as dairy and meat products.

Over the last four weeks, we have delivered 50 million Farmers to Families Food Boxes to American families, and we will continue to serve those most in need during this challenging time.

As our country reopens, I urge all Americans to continue to adhere to the important precautions set forth in the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding how to best protect yourself and your family.

A few key best practices to support our nationwide recovery are:

1. Practice good hygiene and wash your hands;

2. People who feel sick should stay home;

3. Protect the most vulnerable individuals, including those 80+ years of age and those with pre-existing conditions.

4. Practice social distancing and consider wearing a face covering when in public

To learn more, please visit: www.coronavirus.gov

You and your loved ones are cherished members of our great American family. This pandemic has brought many hardships on millions of hardworking individuals and communities through no fault of their own. We will support America’s recovery every step of the way. Together, we will overcome this challenge, and our Nation will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States”