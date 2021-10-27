POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting next month, the Marshall Public Library will be accepting a different type of currency for overdue fines.

November 1 marks the beginning of the library’s “Food for Fines” food drive, meaning that for every non-perishable food item they donate, patrons can have their fines forgiven by one dollar. For example, if a patron has $10 in fines, they can bring in 10 cans of food when they return the item and all is forgiven.

“Thank you to the community for their continued support of those in need,” said Kristy Lyon, Lead Reference Librarian. “Over the last six years we’ve gathered more than 6,100 items.”

The library will be collecting food for The Idaho Foodbank.

The library asks that donations include only shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, meats, soups, boxed meals, pasta, peanut butter, and jelly. The library cannot accept home-canned items, opened foods, or foods past their expiration dates.

“Food for Fines” ends December 11.

The program does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, card replacement fees, or future overdue fines. If you have replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, ask library staff about a payment plan.

