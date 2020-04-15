Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An exemption in the Governor’s Stay-Home declaration will allow permitted food trucks to set up at Idaho Transportation Department rest areas and offer hot meals to truck drivers and other travelers.

“We heard truck drivers were having difficulties finding hot meals with the restrictions placed on nonessential businesses during the stay-at-home order,” said Nestor Fernandez, ITD’s Mobility Services Engineer. “Our goal is to support them as best as we can during this pandemic, especially long-haul drivers delivering goods across the U.S.”

Food trucks will be permitted at rest areas around the state. Up to two vendors will be allowed at each site and they will not be permitted at rest areas that already offer those services and are under private management.

Fernandez said ITD worked with the Idaho Trucking Association to identify opportune times for vendors to stage at rest areas. The Southern Idaho Food Truck Association to solicit will solicit appropriate vendors.

“These temporary services are targeted at truck drivers and other essential travelers,” Fernandez said. “We don’t want to attract crowds and will advise permitted vendors to follow healthcare guidelines.”

Federal Highway Administration rules were relaxed earlier this month that had prohibited commercial activity on state-owned, federally-supported right of way…like rest areas.

Once the stay-at-home order is lifted and restrictions on non-essential businesses are eased, food trucks will no longer be permitted at rest areas.