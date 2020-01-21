Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are many ways to celebrate the life, accomplishments and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and for volunteers at the Idaho Foodbank in Pocatello, the day was spent doing service.

Around 80 volunteers accomplished the Foodbank’s goal to build more than 1,000 food backpacks.

Throughout the day more volunteers cycled in accomplishing many other projects that benefit those who are in need of food.

“These backpacks go to the kids in the schools who participate in the free and reduced lunch program. It’s really important for them to take them home on the weekend, they have food for the weekend, and they can start Monday off, not being hungry,” said the Foodbank’s Easter Idaho branch manager, Kia Shaw.

Shaw said in 2019 volunteers provided enough hours for 30 full-time employees.