IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Many of us have waited patiently on the justice system to help locate Rexburg’s two missing kids.

Law enforcement made their move on Thursday, arresting and charging Lori Vallow soon after, footage of JJ Vallow emerges and is now being reviewed as evidence.

Newly released doorbell video from a Rexburg neighbor shows JJ Vallow apparently playing outside his home on September 17, 2019.

That’s less than a week before he went missing.

That neighbor declined to be interviewed or identified in fear of the cult Lori Vallow joined.

On Friday, a judge set bail for Vallow at $5 million.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for March 2nd in Hawaii.

Idaho court documents showing the charges reveal that Vallow allegedly sent an email in July asking those who trained her son’s service dog in Arizona to find another family for the dog “Due to a change in life circumstances.”

The court documents said the training facility picked up the dog on Aug, 30th.

A strategy described by legal experts as rare and potentially delays the inevitable, Vallow attorney prepares to fight extradition back to Idaho.

The prosecuting attorney for Kauai county says there will be up to 90 days to serve a governor’s warrant for extradition.

Lori Vallow-Daybell is sitting in a Hawaii jail tonight.

Meanwhile, officials say Chad Daybell has no local warrants out against him, and he is free to move about as he wishes.