POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre released more of the summer 2020 line-up.

For King and Country, an Australian country Christian-pop duo, will perform on Friday, July 31. Echosmith and Dave Barnes will also perform. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 and can be purchased here.

This is the second headliner announced for the summer lineup. Megadeth will perform with Lamb of God on July 30 at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale.

“We’re trying to find different genres that we can reach out to so a broader section of the community will come and take advantage of the artistry here,” said event director, Guy Patterson.

The amphitheatre is currently signing a contract with Live Nation to bring more concerts to the venue.

In previous years, the amphitheatre averages between three and four shows per season. This year, the venue could hold eight concerts.

“People get to vote with their dollar. The better our concerts sell now, the better we can invest in concerts this year and next year,” Patterson said.

Two more headliners will be announced in the coming weeks. While Patterson can’t release the names of the upcoming concerts, he said there will be an exciting one coming May 2, which will be announced Monday.

“I think it’ll surprise people. It’s probably one of the most fun shows that we’ll do. I can tell you right now, it should be the first time we’ve had pyrotechnics,” Patterson said.

Patterson hinted at another popular performer from a previous decade that will be announced in March.