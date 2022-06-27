POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Fore Road and Cusick Creek Trailhead will be temporarily closed Monday, June 27, 2022, for maintenance by Williams Northwest Pipeline Co. Fore Road and Cusick Creek Trailhead will reopen Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Please use alternate trailheads such as Upper City Creek and Lower City Creek Trailheads to access the City Creek Trails for the day.

If you have any questions, contact Outdoor Recreation Manager Maren Hunter at 208-234-6237 or at mhunter@pocatello.us.

