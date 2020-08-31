News

BONDURANT, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Seven fire engines, a helicopter, a water tender and about 35 firefighters from the Teton Interagency Fire Center and Sublette County United Fire are battling a new fire in the Shoal Creek area.

The fire was estimated at 25 acres Monday in Hoback Canyon. The cause of the fire, burning within the 2016 Cliff Creek fire scar, is under investigation.

Firefighters believe the risk of fire growth is relatively minimal. There are currently no closures in place.

Power outages were reported in the Upper Green River Valley, but have since been restored.