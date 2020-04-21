Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Anyone thinking about a trip into the back country should be prepared for some adverse conditions.

On the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, winter is still alive and well at the higher elevations. There is over a foot of snow in some areas of the Ashton-Island Park area.

“While our local National Forest remains open, we ask that people be considerate and recreate responsibly,” said Mel Bolling, CT Forest Supervisor. “Many of the roads are still covered in snow. Those that aren’t, are in the awkward time between snowmelt, mud and dry conditions and severe resource damage is possible.”

On the Bridger-Teton National Forest, winter wildlife restrictions remain in effect until May 1. The closures are in place to give animals some suitable grazing without expending energy to outrun people.

In addition, Forest biologists stress the importance of staying off freshly exposed slopes in and out of the closure areas. These muddy, tender slopes are prone to degradation from user traffic when wet. This type of degradation can lead to erosion problems that affect water quality, fisheries and the production of grasses and forbs used by grazing/browsing wildlife.

And, for your own protection, make sure you make conservative decisions this time of year. Let someone know where you are headed and remember that creeks or roads could be frozen in the morning, but impassable later in the day.