This scholarship is to honor Jackie’s memory, while recognizing a graduating senior’s excellence, leadership, and initiative in academics, community service, and extracurricular activities.

Scholarship application packages must be submitted to the local high school counselor’s office on or before April 25, 2022, or they may be delivered to the local Ranger District office by same date.

Application packages, available online at Salmon-Challis National Forest – About the Forest (usda.gov), may also be submitted digitally to Janelle Brown at Janelle.brown@usda.gov.

No late applications will be considered.

Scholarship winners will be notified by the Forest Service on or before May 13, 2022.

