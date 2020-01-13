Local News

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The US Forest Service is looking to unite a truck bed trailer with its owner and is asking for your help.

The small blue trailer with no license plate or other identifiable markers was removed from the Stoddard Creek area on Thurs. Dec. 19.

“We’ve exhausted our resources trying to find the owner, so we are asking the public for assistance,” Dubois District Ranger Bill Davis said.

The Stoddard Creek area is a popular location for hunters and ATV enthusiasts and is located west of I-15 on the Dubois Ranger District of the Caribou Targhee National Forest.

If you, or anyone you know, has information on the trailer, contact USFS Law Enforcement Officer Branden Smith at 208-652-1221 or via email at branden.smith@usda.gov.