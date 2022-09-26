JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The U.S. Forest Service is seeking interested people for the Bridger-Teton Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).

Application forms must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, and may be submitted electronically or at any office of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Application forms are available at Bridger-Teton National Forest – Advisory Committees (usda.gov).

“RACs create an opportunity for the Forest Service to work directly with the public on projects on or adjacent to National Forest System lands that benefit local communities and public lands,” said Chad Hudson, Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor.

The RAC will consist of 15 members representing a wide range of interests. The committee’s duties include reviewing proposed land management projects on or adjacent to the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The committee recommends which projects to fund and is responsible for coordinating with land management agencies and county officials. These working groups are authorized under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

The four-year membership term would begin upon appointment by the Secretary of Agriculture. Committee members serve without compensation, but may be reimbursed for travel expenses. Members must be Wyoming residents and understand projects under review will be within Sublette and Lincoln counties. Meetings are held at least once (and between 1 to 4 meetings) during the year.

The 15 members of the Bridger-Teton RAC will be split equally between three categories. There will also be a non-voting replacement member in each category. Replacements attend all meetings and are prepared to fill in a permanent position if the occasion requires. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will make the appointments to the RAC based on the applications received, striving to appoint a diverse membership. Special attention will be given to those who have demonstrated the ability to work collaboratively with others of different viewpoints.

Category A:

* Organized labor or non-timber forest product harvester groups * Developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle, commercial recreation * Energy and mineral development * Commercial or recreational fishing * Commercial timber industry * Federal grazing permit holders or land use permit holders within the RAC area.

Category B:

* Nationally recognized environmental organizations * Regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations * Dispersed recreation * Archaeological and historical interests * Nationally or regionally recognized wild horse or burro groups, wildlife or hunting organizations or watershed associations.

Category C:

* State-elected office holders * County or local elected officials * American Indian tribal representatives from tribes within or adjacent to RAC areas * School officials or teachers * Residents representing the affected public at large.

Individuals interested in applying for RAC membership are encouraged to retrieve an application form (AD 755) online at Bridger-Teton National Forest – Advisory Committees (usda.gov) or from any local Forest Service office.

For more information about the Secure Rural Schools Act and resource advisory committees, visit the Forest Service Web Site at Advisory Committees | US Forest Service (usda.gov).

Applications must be received by Bridger-Teton National Forest, Big Piney Ranger District, ATTN: Gregory Brooks-RAC, 10418 US Highway 189, Big Piney, Wyoming 83113. For electronic correspondence email Gregory.Brooks@usda.gov.

The post Forest Service seeks local Resource Advisory Committee members for project reviews appeared first on Local News 8.