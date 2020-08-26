DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has published a “Notice of Intent” to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Grand Targhee Resort.

The publication opens a formal, 30-day scoping period. The Caribou-Targhee will use those comments to develop an environmental document that will analyze and disclose different alternatives for the proposal. The forest said it will also use public comments to make sure all aspects of the resort’s proposal are thoroughly analyzed.

“The public scoping process will help us identify potential environmental impacts of the project and define the range of alternatives that should be considered in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS),” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger.

According to the Forest Service, there are four components to the Grand Targhee action plan.

1) Special Use Permit (SUP)/Operational Boundary Adjustments for the South Bowl and Mono Trees Areas, including required Forest Plan Amendments.

2) Lifts, Lift Replacements and Realignments (within the existing SUP area), including: (1) the new Crazy Horse and North Boundary Lifts; (2) upgrading and realignment of the Shoshone Lift; (3) the new Palmer Platter Surface Lift; and (4) two new teaching carpets and the realignment of the existing Papoose carpet.

3) Terrain and On-Mountain Infrastructure (within the existing SUP area), including: (1) terrain development, glading and grading; (2) elimination of old and unnecessary roads and the construction of new ones; (3) installation of 57 acres of additional snowmaking coverage; and (4) the construction of two new restaurants, a yurt, two warming cabins and one basic warming hut.

4) Non-Winter and Alternative Activities, including: (1) the construction of summer recreation trails (hiking, downhill biking and multi-use trails); (2) other summer activities like a canopy tour/fly line, zip line, aerial adventure course and re-location of the disc golf course; and (3) alternative winter activities like a snowtubing facility and expansion of existing Nordic, snowshoeing and fat biking offerings.

The Forest has scheduled two dates for a live, virtual public open house to review the proposal for the Grand Targhee Resort Master Development Plan. They are scheduled:

Tuesday, September 8 at 6:00 p.m. MT use: https://tinyurl.com/yxq62q8c

Thursday, September 10 at 12:00 p.m. MT use: https://tinyurl.com/yy4224dm

During the meeting, participants will be able to chat to engage and ask questions. A recording of the presentation will be made available online at https://grandtargheeresorteis.org/