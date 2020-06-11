Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Former Ammon Mayor Dana Kirkham has been selected to spearhead several initiatives for Fluor Idaho in support of the Idaho Cleanup Project.

Kirkham will serve as a Project Manager for Stakeholder and Government Relations.

Kirkham’s experience includes several past assignments with the Central Intelligence Agency and U.S. Department of State. She served for eight years on the Ammon City Council, including six as Council President. Kirkham became Mayor before stepping down to become CEO for Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI).

Fluor Idaho Program Manager Fred Hughes said, “We are excited about the addition of Dana to our team. Her expertise will be a great addition and enhance our outreach to stakeholders.

In her new position, Kirkham will work in coordination with Communications Director Ann Riedesel on programs fostering relationships between Fluor Idaho and its stakeholders. She will help manage legislative activities and coordinate with public entities at the federal, state, regional, and local level.