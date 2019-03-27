Former Connecticut school worker caught on video making racist remarks has home burglarized, police say

A former Connecticut public school worker caught on video yelling racial epithets to black shoppers inside a grocery store has had her home burglarized in the wake of the incident, police say.

One or more people broke into Corinne Magoveny-Terrone’s home in broad daylight Monday and stripped it of its copper piping, causing damage to its garage and walls, investigators told the New Haven Register.

Magoveny-Terrone, who is white, made headlines two weeks ago after a viral video emerged of her using racial epithets and spitting at black customers inside a ShopRite store in East Haven, while shopping with two young children.

“Online video appears to show an HPS employee behaving abhorrently in another town,” Hamden Public Schools, where she reportedly worked as a clerk in its central office, said in a statement.

“Such behavior, exhibited in public or private, is completely unacceptable and in conflict with the values of Hamden Schools,” the statement added. “The employee has separated from employment effective immediately.”

Magoveny-Terrone, in a racially-charged phone call to police, claims she was spit on and threatened by a man leading up to it.