POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The case against former Downard Funeral Home director Lance Peck was back in a Bannock County courtroom Monday for a pre-trial conference.

Peck, who is out on bond, did not appear, but Judge Aaron Thompson heard testimony from his attorneys who told the judge they needed more time to put their case together.

Prosecuting attorney Steve Herzog agreed to a reset of the pre-trial conference due to the massive amount of evidence the defense has go through. Herzog said there are more than 4,500 pages of documents that are in evidence.

Judge Thompson moved the pre-trial conference to Dec. 5.

Also present in court Monday were more than a dozen of family members of the deceased.

The post Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday appeared first on Local News 8.