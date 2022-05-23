IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls announced Monday afternoon the passing of former Mayor Jared Fuhriman.

The city said Fuhriman passed away on Sunday.

Fuhriman was mayor from 2006 to 2013.

“The City of Idaho Falls sends its condolences to Mayor Fuhriman’s family,” the city said in a tweet.

“Mayor Fuhriman served our community to the best of his ability and had a way of making everyone around him feel good with his friendly and reassuring demeanor,” current Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said.

