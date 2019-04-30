Former Minneapolis police officer found guilty in 2017 death of unarmed woman shot after calling 911

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday in the 2017 death of Justine Damond, an unarmed woman who was fatally shot shortly after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

The decision from the jury, who received the case on Monday, followed three weeks of testimony in the trial against Noor.

The former officer was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the jury found him not guilty of second-degree murder.

Defense attorneys have said Noor was reacting to a loud noise and feared an ambush in the deadly incident. Prosecutors have argued there was no evidence Noor faced a threat that justified the use of deadly force.

Body camera footage of the encounter was played earlier this month during the trial, showing the woman’s final moments, as well as officers’ unsuccessful attempts to save her.

One officer’s body camera showed Noor and his partner taking turns performing CPR on Damond before firefighters arrived, the Minneapolis Star Tribune previously reported. Another body camera video showed Noor being taken to a supervisor squad.

Officer Mark Ringgenberg testified Noor kept asking if Damond was OK.

“I just told [Noor] not to say anything,” Ringgenberg said. “I don’t remember specifics.”

Noor lost his job with the police department after charges were filed against him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.