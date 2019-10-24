Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) – A former Montana couple has pleaded guilty to charges they used illegal methods to punish their adopted, 12-year-old son.



The Montana Standard reports 48-year-old Jonathan James Hay and 46-year-old Debra Ann Hay each pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of assaulting a minor and two counts of criminal endangerment.



Authorities say the couple handcuffed the boy to a bed in their Butte home, taped socks on his hands and feet, put tape over his mouth, and handcuffed him to a milk crate.



Prosecutors say they also left him in a hallway or bathtub, sometimes overnight.



Officials say the boy is no longer in their custody.



A district judge ordered pre-sentence investigations and says they can continue living in Idaho and remain free on bond if they meet specific conditions.