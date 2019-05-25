Former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, attends prom

She’s all grown up!

The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama attended her high school prom on Friday night, the Daily Mail reports.

Sasha — who is slated to graduate from the Sidwell Friends high school next month, according to the publication — wore a black slip dress for the big event. Former first lady Michelle Obama can be seen smiling next to her daughter in some of the photos posted to Twitter, as can her older sister, Malia, who goes to Harvard University.

The former first daughter attended the event with who the Daily Mail identified as Chris Milton.

“Oh my God. She’s DIVINE!” on person said in response to the photos on Twitter.

“My God, she’s stunning,” said another.

“They both look amazing,” wrote a third.

“Boy is she gorgeous,” another commented.

Sasha Obama is reportedly attending the University of Michigan for college.

In December, Sasha wrote on what is believed to be her Instagram account that she was excited to attend the University of Michigan, Page Six reported at the time.

“So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!” she allegedly captioned a photo with her two friends.

The post also had a picture of the school’s football stadium, home of the Michigan Wolverines.

