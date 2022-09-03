SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Former Soda Springs Girls Basketball Head Coach, Wade Schvaneveldt, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of statutory rape, according to the Soda Springs Police Department.

Schvaneveldt was booked into the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Jail Friday in lieu of a $350,000 bond.

This arrest is a result of a months-long joint investigation conducted by the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Schvaneveldt coached girls basketball at Soda Springs High School for 20 years from 2002 to 2022.

