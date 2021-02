BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones is calling on the Legislature to reject Senate Bill 1110.

The bill would require all ballot initiatives to validate signatures from 6% of all registered voters in each of the state’s 35 legislative districts.

Opponents say the proposal would make it virtually impossible for volunteers to get an initiative on the ballot.

