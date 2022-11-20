BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A former Teton High School wrestling and football coach has been charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor.

Former coach, Jeff Wilkes, was arrested in Blackfoot at 3 a-m Friday morning after the Bingham County Sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant from Teton county. The alleged assault happened in 20-17 between Wilkes and a 17-year-old student.

Wilkes’s bond was set at 50 thousand dollars.

