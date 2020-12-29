FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fort Hall received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines last week and began administering them in accordance with the Tribes’ Vaccination Plan.

Group 1 includes front-line healthcare workers from IHS, HRSA, and Tribal Health.

The next group in line will include other tribal employee and tribal elderly.

44 vaccines were administered last week to HIS and Tribal Health employees. Another 120 are scheduled to be completed by Thursday.

The Tribes expect the next shipment of Moderna vaccine to be delivered next week. It is being distributed through the Northwest Portland Area, not the state of Idaho.

The post Fort Hall administers first round of vaccine appeared first on Local News 8.